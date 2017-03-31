Pitching strategy goes off course as Fresno State baseball loses in 20 runs

The Fresno State baseball team’s nightmare in New Mexico continued Friday, suffering its worst loss ever in Albuquerque in a 24-4 blowout to begin a three-game Mountain West series.
Fresno State (14-11, 5-5) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the first.
But by the second inning, the first-place Lobos (17-9, 10-0) already owned a 10-3 lead.
And the beat down would continue as New Mexico amassed 22 hits and took advantage of 15 walks and two Bulldogs errors.
It was the largest margin of defeat in coach Mike Batesole’s 15 seasons and surpassed the previous worst beating logged just last year in Albuquerque – when Fresno State lost 25-6 to Nevada in eight innings via mercy rule in the Mountain West tournament.
Fresno State hadn’t suffered a 20-plus run loss since a 23-2 blowout to Arizona State in 1997.
1-15 Fresno State’s all-time record against New Mexico in games played at Albuquerque
All the while, the Bulldogs moved to 1-15 all-time against the Lobos in Albuquerque.
Batesole tried to get back Friday’s series opener using a collection of pitchers as he’s done successfully a few times this season.
The strategy blew up as starter Fred Schlichtholz was roughed up for 10 runs (nine earned) off seven hits and four walks.
Fresno State went through four more pitchers, who combined to give up 17 hits and 11 walks for 14 runs the rest of the way.
The series continues at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Up next
NEVADA AT FRESNO STATE
- Series: 1 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday at New Mexico
- noon Sunday at Margie Wright Diamond
- Records: Bulldogs 14-11, 5-5 Mountain West; Lobos 17-9, 10-0
- Radio: KFIG (AM 940)
- Of note: The Bulldogs are 1-15 against the Lobos in games played in Albuquerque.
Comments