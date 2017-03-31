Hornets make 17 3-pointers in 122-114 win over Nuggets

0:34 State champs! Highlights as Clovis West beats Archbishop Mitty for girls basketball title Pause

1:02 Selma defeats Sanger 56-42 in Division III basketball championship

1:35 Mendota beats La Cañada 4-0 in SoCal Regional soccer playoffs

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:03 Smokers fuming over new state cigarette tax, and not all will quit

3:13 Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

4:52 Derek Carr Q&A takeaways: Is a Michael Jackson dance in his future?

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers