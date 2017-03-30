NHL Capsules

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez Pause

0:52 Local resident jumps in with chainsaw to remove fallen tree

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

0:46 Floral skills competition on display at Career Skills Challenge

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:24 Clovis West defeats Clovis High 41-27

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'