JC baseball: Reedley at Fresno City highlights

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.
Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn made an appearance at Dick's Sporting Goods' grand opening at River Park in Fresno on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Penn signed autographs and took picture with fans. - Anthony Galaviz/The Fresno Bee
Stephen Shelley, the former Fresno State football player who went on to coach locally at the youth and high school level, discusses life after brain surgery. Shelley, the uncle of former Fresno State basketball star Greg Smith, was initially given three months to live. That was three years ago. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Jon DeChambeau, the father of pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau, discusses his road to recovery after undergoing surgery for a new kidney in early March. Jon DeChambeau received the kidney from an old high school friend.
Derek and David Carr met with fans at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Modesto Friday night. It was the first Chalk Talk the former Fresno State stars held with fans, who got to ask questions and win prizes.
Wide receiver Aaron Peck looked to impress scouts at Fresno State Pro Day on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. He's listed at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds and could be looked at as a tight end in the NFL. - Anthony Galaviz/The Fresno Bee