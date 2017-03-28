Buchanan denies Clovis coach James Patrick record-tying win

Quentin Selma drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the sixth inning and sophomore pitchers Marcelo Saldana and Jacob King finished up as Buchanan High denied Clovis coach James Patrick a Central Section record-tying career win with a 5-4 Tri-River Athletic Conference decision Tuesday night on the Bears’ field.
Patrick entered the game with a 32-year record of 707-241-1, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
Mike Noakes is the section career leader, going 708-261-7 in 32 years – 26 at Bullard and six at Central.
Patrick, in his 30th season at Clovis after launching his career with two at Memorial, will try again Friday at home at 6:30 p.m. against Clovis West and his son, Golden Eagles coach Kevin Patrick.
Buchanan arrived with a 26-game winning streak in two seasons, a state No. 1 ranking by Cal-Hi Sports and a nation No. 2 by MaxPreps.
Clovis is 12-2-1 and No. 4 in the state by Cal-Hi. The Cougars’ previous loss was 3-1 to the Bears. Both teams came in 3-0 in the TRAC.
Buchanan, coming off a 30-1 season and top national rankings in several major polls, received a pinch infield single from Jake Renteria to open the bottom of the seventh off Clovis reliever Blake Sodersten.
The junior right-hander then struck out USC-bound Jamal O’Guinn and got .425-hitting sophomore Brady Hormel to ground out, with Renteria advancing to second.
Selma, a third baseman who has signed with Cal and The Bee’s Most Outstanding Hitter in 2016, then singled sharply to right, driving in Renteria.
Saldana earned the win and King the save. Neither has given up a run this season.
The left-handed Saldana was pulled by coach Tom Donald after walking Connor Jorgensen on a full-count pitch to open the seventh.
King, opposing Clovis’ Nos. 2-3-4 hitters, then struck out Tyson Fraser, got Mason Grotto to fly out to right and Chet Allison to pop out to Hormel at second to end it.
The Cougars, down 4-2, had tied it in the sixth on two walks, a hit by pitch, Jay Massey’s RBI infield single and Dominic Liberta’s sacrifice fly.
Buchanan will remain home Friday to play Clovis North (8-5, 2-2) at 6:30 p.m.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
Comments