Rubio's late free throws help Minnesota end skid at Indiana

1:52 Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford oversees first day of spring practice Pause

1:08 Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr honored that people want to wear his jersey

3:28 Derek Carr out with broken leg: Oakland Raiders coach, players react

1:09 Aaron Peck's Pro Day Highlights/Interview

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

1:30 Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

1:35 St. Anthony students collect over 15,000 diapers for needy babies