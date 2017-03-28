Quarterback Colin Kaepernick drew interest a year ago; why not now?

1:52 Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford oversees first day of spring practice Pause

3:28 Derek Carr out with broken leg: Oakland Raiders coach, players react

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

1:35 St. Anthony students collect over 15,000 diapers for needy babies

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

2:30 Stephen Shelley, 'just a guy who loves to help people,' still fighting after tumor treatment