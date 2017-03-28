Lynn Williams called back to USWNT; Neymar tournament returning to Fresno

Fresno’s Lynn Williams was called to her third U.S. Women’s National Team training camp to prepare for a pair of April exhibitions against Russia, U.S. Soccer announced last week.
Williams is one of seven forwards named to the 24-player roster for a camp scheduled to start Thursday in Dallas. The Bullard High grad is also one of 19 players who were on the U.S. roster for the SheBelieves Cup earlier this month.
Head coach Jill Ellis will select 18 players for friendlies scheduled for April 6 in Frisco, Texas (televised on Fox Sports 1), and April 9 in Houston (ESPN).
The 23-year-old Williams has earned seven caps and scored two goals since joining the U.S. Women’s National Team roster in late 2016.
On Saturday, Williams scored in the first half of the North Carolina Courage’s 3-0 exhibition win against University of Tennessee. Williams, the reigning league MVP, and the Courage will open the National Women’s Soccer League season April 15 against the Washington Spirit.
Neymar Jr. Five qualifier – Neymar Jr.’s global five-a-side tournament will return to Fresno for a second straight year.
Fresno is one of 16 cities chosen in 10 states to host U.S. Qualifier events. The Fresno tournament, presented by Red Bull, is scheduled for April 8 at Calwa Park.
Last year, Fresno champion TC Broders and runner-up FC Rats earned trips to the national finals, with TC Broders going on to win the national title. Fresno Fuego midfielder Diego Casillas was a part of that championship team, which won a free three-day trip to Brazil for the World Finals. TC Broders was recently flown to New York for a training session with the New York Red Bulls to prepare for their title defense.
The tournament is open to men and women who will form teams of five to seven players, with two allowed to be any age over 25.
The event comes with a unique twist as teams must lose one player each time they allow a goal until no players are left or the 10-minute game ends. The team that wins the Fresno qualifier will be flown to New York for the national tournament in June.
Teams interested in the Fresno qualifier can sign up at www.neymarjrsfive.com.
Fuego season tickets – The Fresno Fuego will hold their annual season-ticket holder party Friday at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Season ticket holders will be able to connect with Fuego players, coaches, staff and ownership, as well as pick up their ticket packages and get a first look at the 2017 kits.
Season tickets can be purchased at www.FresnoFuego.com, at the Chukchansi Park Box Office or at the event.
▪ The Fuego will host a Spring Break Camp from April 11-13 for players aged 4 to 14. The camp, held at Chukchansi Park, will focus on developing proper soccer skills for players of all levels. To register, visit bit.ly/FuegoCamps.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
NEYMAR JR’S FIVE
- What: Fresno qualifying tournament for Neymar Jr’s five-a-side tournament
- When: April 8
- Where: Calwa Park
- Prize: Top team wins trip to Miami for national finals in June; U.S. champ advances to World Finals in Brazil in July
- Of note: Registration costs $30 per team of five to seven players. Open to men and women ages 18-25, with two players allowed to be over 25.
- Details: neymarjrsfive.com/country/usa/qualifiers/
