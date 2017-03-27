Gionta scores in 1,000th game, Sabres beat Panthers 4-2

1:52 Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford oversees first day of spring practice Pause

2:13 Raiders' Donald Penn discusses Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, Las Vegas and more

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

2:15 Derek, David Carr race teen in go-karts during Valley Children's visit

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'