Ricciardo misses start, exits early at F1 Australian GP

1:20 Derek and David Carr meet with fans in Modesto Pause

0:34 State champs! Highlights as Clovis West beats Archbishop Mitty for first state title

0:55 One killed, two others injured in southeast Fresno shooting

1:42 Suds, grooves, and bites draw fans to FresYes Fest in downtown Fresno

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

2:30 Stephen Shelley, 'just a guy who loves to help people,' still fighting after tumor treatment

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

2:36 Movie trailer: "Life"