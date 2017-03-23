Neumann-Goretti nabs 4th straight state title

Another season.
Another state championship.
Yet for a Neumann-Goretti basketball-playing side that's already won plenty, Carl Arrigale's Saints accomplished something Thursday night at Hershey's Giant Center that the Philadelphia-based hammer had not done before.
And that's rattle off a fourth straight championship.
Neumann-Goretti also gathered its seventh state title in eight seasons.
Popping four players into double figures, Arrigale's powerfully balanced Saints turned a separation-creating outburst early in the second quarter into a convincing 89-58 victory over Lincoln Park Charter in the PIAA's Class 3A championship.
Kentucky recruit Quade Green topped the Saints (24-7) with 22 points, while Villanova-bound Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree finished with 15 points and 13 boards for a Neumann-Goretti side that bolted to a 42-19 lead at the halftime break.
Also reaching double figures for Arrigale's bunch was sophomore Christian Ings (13 points) and East Stroudsburg recruit Mike Millsip (11 points).
Another factor in Neumann-Goretti's decisive win was the rebounding edge, which swung 48-32 to the Saints. The Saints also shot nearly 51 percent (28-for-55).
Nelly Cummings poured in 37 points for Lincoln Park (25-6). Bound for the NCAA Division I level, Cummings finished his career with 2,411 points, the fifth-highest total in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League's sparkling history.
Evan Brown also reached double figures for the Leopards, scoring 13 points.
___
Neumann-Goretti 89, Lincoln Park 58
Lincoln Park (25-6) 58
Nelly Cummings 12 6-6 37; Keeno Holmes 1 2-2 4; Evan Brown 6 0-0 13; Nick Antonucci 1 0-0 2; Casey Oliver 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 8-8 58.
3-point goals: Cummings 7, Brown.
Did not score: Thomas Melonja, Tyler Mohrbacher, Gabe Kanyongo, James Maxwell, Tanner Mathos, Sean Tanner, Jamar Cleveland, Gibbs Kanyongo.
Neumann-Goretti (24-7) 89
Quade Green 6 7-9 22; Noah Warren 3 0-0 9; Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 6 3-6 15; Mike Millsip 4 2-4 11; Marcus Littles 2 1-2 5; Christian Ings 3 6-7 13; Emil Moody 2 3-5 7; Dante Vannicola 1 0-0 2; Dymir Montague 1 0-0 3; Ja'cor Smith 0 2-5 2. Totals: 29 24-38 89.
3-point goals: Green 3, Warren 3, Millsip, Ings, Montague.
Did not score: Hakim Byrd, Ahmad Fair, Jalen Parker.
Score by quarters
Lincoln Park'9'10'16'23 — 58
Neumann-Goretti'17'25'25'22 — 89
