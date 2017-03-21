Bulldogs survive slug fest, beat Bakersfield 13-11

Fresno State’s softball team overcame a back-and-forth home game – one that included a grand slam from both sides – to beat Cal State Bakersfield 13-11 on Tuesday evening.
Bakersfield (4-17) got seven runs on four hits – including a grand slam by catcher Jo Larios – in the first inning, six of those off Bulldogs ace Kamalani Dung, who also hit two batters.
Fresno State (20-10) responded in the bottom of the first with RBI singles by Savannah McHellon, who started the game at first, and outfielder Kierra Willis, scoring three runs and cutting the Roadrunners’ lead to 7-3.
The Bulldogs closed the gap by the fourth, getting four hits and four runs, including a grand slam from right fielder Morgan Howe.
In the fifth, McHellon took over in the circle, allowing just one run to score as Bakersfield made it 9-7. But in the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs strung together singles from third baseman Schuylar Broussard, shortstop Katie Castellon, Malia Rivers and catcher Lindsey Willmon to score four runs and pull ahead 11-9.
Sarah Santana took over pitching duties in the sixth inning and the Roadrunners brought in two runs on two walks to tie it up.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs scored two runs on a double and a sacrifice fly to regain a lead they held on to to finish the game, 13-11.
Santana – in her first appearance as a Bulldog after transferring from Fresno City – got the win.
The Bulldogs next face a weekend matchup with Mountain West rival Boise State at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday at Margie Wright Diamond.
