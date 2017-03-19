NBA fines Monroe, Russell, Young in Bucks-Lakers altercation

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition Pause

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs