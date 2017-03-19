Florida State beats Missouri to reach Sweet 16

Shakayla Thomas scored 20 points and third-seeded Florida State advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season with a 77-55 victory over No. 6 seed Missouri on Sunday.
Thomas, who also had 11 rebounds, was one of four Seminoles in double figures. Brittany Brown added 16 points while Imani Wright and Leticia Romero each scored 14.
Florida State (27-6) will face either second-seeded Oregon State or No. 7 seed Creighton in a regional semifinal game in Stockton, California on Saturday.
Missouri (22-11) led 17-12 22 seconds into the second quarter on a Jordan Chavis 3-pointer before Florida State took the lead for good with a 17-2 run as Romero scored six points.
The Seminoles led 32-27 at halftime but put the game out of reach by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter.
