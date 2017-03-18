Whitney Young breaks away in OT, claims 4A state title

Chicago's Whitney Young captured its fourth state championship with a 60-50 overtime victory against Chicago Simeon in the Class 4A title game Saturday at Carver Arena.
Justin Boyd hit a 3-pointer to start the overtime and the Dolphins iced the game with five of six free throws. Simeon, which was denied its eighth state title, missed eight consecutive shots in the final two minutes as Whitney Young pulled away.
Lucas Williamson scored 19 points and Boyd 17 for Whitney Young (27-7).
Simeon (29-3), which has six titles under coach Robert Smith, received 16 points from all-stater Evan Gilyard — all in the first half.
