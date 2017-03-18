Harmon's late jumper lifts Bowling Green to title game 80-79

Bowling Green earned a spot in the state championship game for the second time in three years Saturday when Zion Harmon sank a short jumper with 23 seconds left to lift the Purples over Scott 80-79 in a KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 semifinal.
Bowling Green will meet Cooper, making its first state tournament appearance, in Sunday's championship.
Harmon, an eighth-grader, put Bowling Green (35-2), the 2015 state runner-up, on top to stay, marking the fourth time the lead changed hands in 40 seconds. Jake Ohmer missed a jumper with three seconds left for Scott (23-13).
Terry Taylor scored 26 points for the 4th Region champion Purples, who will play Cooper or Fern Creek in Sunday's championship game. Harmon and Kyran Jones added 18 points each.
Ohmer scored 33 points to lead the 10th Region champion Eagles, who trailed 17-4 early and took their first lead at 77-74 with 1:03 remaining. He scored 106 points in three games, the highest total in the 100-year old tournament's history for a player who didn't play the maximum four games.
