Clovis’ Tuggle sets another National Age Group swimming record

Claire Tuggle set her second National Age Group (NAG) record in as many days – eclipsing the third-oldest mark on the books – Friday at the National Club Swimming Association’s Junior National Championships in Orlando, Florida.
Competing for the Clovis Swim Club, the 12-year-old Tuggle broke a 40-year-old record in the 500 freestyle for 11-12-year-old girls, touching the wall in 4:49.32 in the D final. Sippy Woodhead set the previous mark of 4:49.51 in 1977.
It’s the seventh NAG of Tuggle’s young career. She set the 11-12 mark in the 200 free Thursday, and previously broke five NAG’s in the 10-under division in 2015.
Tuggle is a 7th-grader at Granite Ridge Intermediate in Clovis.
