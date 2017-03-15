Jones, Hosmer homer to lift US to 4-2 win vs Venezuela

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final Pause

1:24 Clovis 12-year-old wins Fresno County Spell-Off for third year in a row

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

0:58 Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

1:14 Activists protest Border Patrol presence at Fresno State career fair

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

0:55 Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno