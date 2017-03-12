A year after its infamous leak, CBS powered through the NCAA bracket in 38 minutes

0:54 Check out Memorial High's homecourt edge at 71-year-old gym ahead of regional doubleheader Pause

1:36 Clovis West defeats Troy 68-61, advances to SoCal Open Division semifinals

1:11 6th annual Central Valley Regional Robotics competition concludes Sunday

0:36 Fresno police use Taser to subdue suspected home intruder

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:57 Homeowner fires warning shots to ward off man with gasoline