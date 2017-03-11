Matchups for PIAA Girls Basketball

Matchups for the 2017 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association girls' basketball tournament, including all of the opening-round games. First number is district and place, second is season record.
?CLASS 6A
?FIRST ROUND
?Friday, March 10
Abington 60, Central Dauphin East 58 (OT)
Northampton 63, Philadelphia Central 26
Boyertown 50, Cumberland Valley 35
Garnet Valley 58, Scranton 43
Cardinal O'Hara 53, Upper Dublin 26
Central York 42, Central Bucks West 41
North Penn 53, Cedar Crest 34
Central Bucks East 57, Easton 51
Souderton 50, Central Dauphin 29
Central Bucks South 45, Parkland 27
Council Rock North 45, Nazareth 38
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Lancaster McCaskey 41
Cedar Cliff 51, Altoona 34
Penn Hills 43, Bethel Park 29
North Allegheny 50, Hempfield 34
Mount Lebanon 62, State College 44
?SECOND ROUND
?Tuesday, March 14
?Sites and times, TBA
Abington (1-1, 23-5) vs. Northampton (11-3, 17-10)
Boyertown (1-6, 24-4) vs. Garnet Valley (1-8, 23-5)
Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 22-5) vs. Central York (3-4, 25-4)
North Penn (1-5, 24-4) vs. Central Bucks East (1-10, 17-10)
Souderton (1-11, 20-7) vs. Central Bucks South (1-4, 20-7)
Council Rock North (1-7, 19-9) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 26-2)
Cedar Cliff (3-6, 20-7) vs. Penn Hills (7-4, 22-3)
North Allegheny (7-1, 25-1) vs. Mount Lebanon (7-3, 19-6)
?QUARTERFINALS
?Friday, March 17
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 20
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Friday, March 24
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
?CLASS 5A
?FIRST ROUND
?Saturday, March 11
Susquehannock 48, Radnor 45
New Oxford 58, Abington Heights 44
Mastery Charter North 48, West York 45
Southern Lehigh 44, Dover 29
Archbishop Wood 38, West Chester Henderson 28
Bishop Shanahan 37, Lower Dauphin 32
Wyoming Valley West 41, Twin Valley 27
Springfield-Delco 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 41
Harrisburg 58, West Chester Bayard Rustin 36
Radnor Archbishop Carroll 53, Mount St. Joseph 35
Chartiers Valley 48, Hickory 27
Washington Trinity 67, Bellefonte 22
Mars 51, Erie Central Tech 31
Oakland Catholic 55, Harbor Creek 30
Hampton 50, Slippery Rock 31
South Fayette 51, Pittsburgh Obama Academy 49
?SECOND ROUND
?Wednesday, March 15
?Sites and times, TBA
Susquehannock (3-1, 24-4) vs. New Oxford (3-6, 22-8)
Mastery Charter North (12-2, 18-10) vs. Southern Lehigh (11-1, 26-1)
Archbishop Wood (12-1, 20-7) vs. Bishop Shanahan (1-3, 20-8)
Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 21-5) vs. Springfield-Delco (1-1, 24-4)
Harrisburg (3-2, 22-4) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 19-7)
Chartiers Valley (7-1, 20-7) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 23-3)
Mars (7-6, 18-7) vs. Oakland Catholic (7-2, 23-4)
Hampton (7-4, 23-3) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 18-6)
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Saturday, March 25
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
?CLASS 4A
?FIRST ROUND
?Friday, March 10
Northern Lebanon 74, Murrell Dobbins 16
Mifflinburg 37, Allentown Central Catholic 28
Gwynedd-Mercy 71, Universal Audenried 45
Nanticoke 52, West Perry 46
Berks Catholic 56, Lansdale Catholic 54
Bethlehem Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 37
Lower Moreland 74, Carver Engineering & Science 24
Berwick 37, Jersey Shore 36
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Lewisburg 30
Montoursville 56, York Suburban 14
Lancaster Catholic 67, Prep Charter 18
Forest Hills 63, Beaver Area 25
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53, Keystone Oaks 38
Punxsutawney 46, Central Valley 40
Blackhawk 53, Freeport 32
Erie Villa Maria 60, South Park 34
?SECOND ROUND
?Tuesday, March 14
?Sites and times, TBA
Northern Lebanon (3-1, 26-2) vs. Mifflinburg (4-2, 21-6)
Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 18-8) vs. Nanticoke (2-1, 26-1)
Berks Catholic (3-5, 18-12) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 26-2)
Lower Moreland (1-1, 18-8) vs. Berwick (2-2, 17-9)
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 23-5) vs. Montoursville (4-1, 25-2)
Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 22-6) vs. Forest Hills (6-1, 24-1)
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 24-2) vs. Punxsutawney (9-1, 19-4)
Blackhawk (7-2, 17-9) vs. Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 20-4)
?QUARTERFINALS
?Friday, March 17
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 20
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Thursday, March 23
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
?CLASS 3A
?FIRST ROUND
?Saturday, March 11
Neumann-Goretti 70, Middletown 50
New Hope-Solebury 33, Taylor Riverside 18
Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer65, Bodine 33
Mount Carmel 42, Notre Dame-Green Pond 34
St. Basil Academy 57, Philadelphia Academy Charter 19
Dunmore 55, Hughesville 40
Pine Grove 55, Imhotep Charter 47
York Catholic 60, Loyalsock Twp 54
Delone Catholic 58, Mastery Charter South 28
West Shamokin 48, Charleroi 35
Neshannock 49, Everett 44
Karns City 61, Seneca 49
Bishop Canevin 51, Central Cambria 30
East Allegheny 46, Tyrone 39
Carlynton 36, Central Martinsburg 33
Ellwood City Riverside 50, North East 38
?SECOND ROUND
?Wednesday, March 15
?Sites and times, TBA
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 20-5) vs. New Hope-Solebury (1-2, 28-1)
Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 22-5) vs. Mount Carmel (4-1, 27-1)
St. Basil Academy (1-1, 28-0) vs. Dunmore (2-2, 24-1)
Pine Grove (11-1, 20-6) vs. York Catholic (3-1, 21-6)
Delone Catholic (3-2, 20-7) vs. West Shamokin (6-1, 25-2)
Neshannock (7-2, 24-2) vs. Karns City (9-1, 18-5)
Bishop Canevin (7-1, 20-5) vs. East Allegheny (7-4, 24-1)
Carlynton (7-3, 18-7) vs. Ellwood City Riverside (7-5, 19-6)
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Saturday, March 25
?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon
?CLASS 2A
?FIRST ROUND
?Friday, March 10
Philadelphia West Catholic 76, Columbia 41
Sayre 36, Elk Lake 31
Minersville 86, William Sayre 26
Sacred Heart 50, Motivation 25
Old Forge 31, East Juniata 24
Mahanoy Area 77, Maritime Academy Charter 26
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, McConnellsburg 24
Camp Hill 54, Blairsville 53
Chartiers-Houston 56, Cranberry 18
Bellwood-Antis 83, Northern Bedford 37
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 42, Reynolds 29
Leechburg 55, Coudersport 51
Johnstown Bishop McCort 60, California 17
Vincentian Academy 54, Cambridge Springs 37
Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Kane 45
West Middlesex 43, Washington 32
?SECOND ROUND
?Tuesday, March 14
?Sites and times, TBA
Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 15-10) vs. Sayre (4-1, 23-3)
Minersville (11-1, 27-0) vs. Sacred Heart (1-1, 16-9)
Old Forge (2-1, 10-16) vs. Mahanoy Area (11-2, 20-5)
Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 19-6) vs. Camp Hill (3-1, 22-5)
Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 24-2) vs. Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 23-4)
Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-3, 19-6) vs. Leechburg (7-5, 15-10)
Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 22-4) vs. Vincentian Academy (7-2, 21-5)
Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 22-4) vs. West Middlesex (10-1, 21-5)
?QUARTERFINALS
?Friday, March 17
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 20
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Thursday, March 23
?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon
?CLASS 1A
?FIRST ROUND
?Saturday, March 11
Lebanon Catholic 44, Galeton 29
Faith Christian 52, Harrisburg Christian 31
Pottsville Nativity 46, The Christian Academy 34
Linden Hall 53, Sullivan County 47
Shamokin Lourdes 64, Lancaster Country Day 34
Susquehanna Community 44, Benton 28
Jenkintown 46, Greenwood 28
Southern Fulton 45, Halifax 42
Winchester Thurston 55, Northern Potter 24
Juniata Valley 51, Shanksville-Stonycreek 20
Otto-Eldred 61, West Greene 57
Kennedy Catholic 56, Williamsburg 31
Ebensburg Bishop Carroll 73, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 32
Berlin Brothersvalley 55, St. Joseph 46
Cornell 61, Farrell 49
North Clarion 57, Sewickley Academy 38
?SECOND ROUND
?Wednesday, March 15
?Sites and times, TBA
Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 21-7) vs. Faith Christian (1-2, 17-10)
Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 13-11) vs. Linden Hall (3-3, 24-2)
Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 20-6) vs. Susquehanna Community (2-1, 15-14)
Jenkintown (1-1, 23-6) vs. Southern Fulton (5-3, 18-8)
Winchester Thurston (7-1, 22-1) vs. Juniata Valley (6-2, 21-5)
Otto-Eldred (9-2, 18-8) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 23-1)
Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 21-5) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 23-3)
Cornell (7-2, 21-5) vs. North Clarion (9-1, 25-2)
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Friday, March 24
?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon
