AP source: Oregon's Chris Boucher out with ACL injury

A person with knowledge of the situation says Oregon forward Chris Boucher is out of the Pac-12 Tournament title game against Arizona on Saturday night because of a torn ACL.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the injury. It was first reported by DuckTerritory.com just hours before the championship.
Ducks players Dillon Brooks and Dylan Ennis both posted tributes to Boucher on social media on Saturday.
Boucher injured the ACL in the first half of No. 5 Oregon's 73-65 semifinal loss to California on Friday, but he continued to play. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots in 24 minutes.
Boucher averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season. The 6-foot-10 senior from Montreal helped Oregon average 6.8 blocks during the regular season, second in the nation.
