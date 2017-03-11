No. 23 Iowa State beats No. 11 W Virginia for Big 12 title

1:36 Clovis West defeats Troy 68-61, advances to SoCal Open Division semifinals Pause

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

0:36 Fresno police use Taser to subdue suspected home intruder

1:11 6th annual Central Valley Regional Robotics competition concludes Sunday

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament