Valley pro Jose Ramirez jumps to No. 5 among WBC title contenders

Jose Ramirez appears to be nearing a world title shot.
The professional boxer from Avenal is No. 5 in the World Boxing Council list of super lightweight contenders for March – a jump of four spots from the previous month.
Very motivated and I’m so close to reaching my goals in becoming a world champion.
“I feel very proud,” said Ramirez, who is 19-0 with 14 knockouts. “Very motivated and I’m so close to reaching my goals in becoming a world champion.”
Ramirez steps back into the ring May 5 in Reno against an opponent to be named.
Rated ahead of Ramirezin the 140-pound division: Amir Imam of the United States, Viktor Postol of Ukraine, Felix Diaz of the Dominican Republic and American Regis Prograis.
The world champion belt is held by American Terence Crawford. England’s Ohara Davies holds the WBC silver title and the international champion slot is vacant.
Other world champions at 140 are Scotland’s Ricky Burns (WBA), Namibia’s Julius Indongo (IBF) and Crawford (WBO).
“We just got be patient,” Ramirez said. “Hopefully, Top Rank gives me an opportunity soon to take it to the next step and fight for a title eliminator and fight for a world title soon.”
Ramirez promoter/agent Rick Mirigian said “it's big accomplishment to have a No. 5 fighter in the world here in Fresno.”
They will carefully choose who he will fight in the next three fights.
“That (next) opponent will be carefully looked at, obviously, with the jump in the ratings at No. 5,” he said. “Top Rank is going to have to look for the right guy. They’re the best at building fighters in the history of the sport.
“They’ve built Miguel Cotto, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr. … they’ve built everyone and they know what they’re doing. They will carefully choose who he will fight in the next three fights.”
Ramirez had hoped to fight in April in Australia but it didn’t work. It might have been on a card headlined by Manny Pacquiao, but the Filipino star remains in negotiations on who, when and where he’ll fight next.
So that opened the May 5 date for Ramirez.
“I said yeah,” he said. "I’m definitely looking forward to fighting a good fighter. I want to make that statement that I’m ready for a world title in December.”
