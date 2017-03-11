Tulare fighter Daniel Valdivia makes quick work of opponent

Daniel Valdivia came into his latest bout looking to make a statement.
Message sent and delivered.
The Tulare native made quick work of Douglas Ataide of Brazil, picking up a technical knockout 57 seconds into a scheduled eight-round super welterweight fight Friday night at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino in Lemoore.
“Definitely a statement fight,” said Valdivia, 14-0 with 10 KOs. “I didn’t want to give him a chance to recuperate.”
The game plan was simple for Valdivia: attack quickly and often. He did so with a flurry of punches and uppercuts.
“I wanted to get him out of there as soon as I can,” he said. “Once I put him down, I’m not going to let him go. That’s what I did.”
I felt real strong. Stronger than ever before to be honest with you. Tulare fighter Daniel Valdivia after improving to 14-0 with 10 KOs Friday night in Lemoore
Valdivia’s brother, Santiago, said they were prepared for a tough bout, but putting in a lot of sparring in the lead-up worked out for the fighter’s camp.
“Just making sure he's ready,” Santiago Valdivia said. “We’re excited. Sometimes family and friends want to see a good show. For us it’s nice to get that early knockdown and we get to go home and get ready for the next fight.”
Daniel Valdivia said the first knockdown of Ataide (16-3-1) “happened real fast,” but “I remembered that he stumbled and I hit him again and he fell.
“I hit him with the right hand and he stumbled and I said, ‘Here I go’ and I landed another shot and he went down.”
Other fights – Andy Vences (18-0) of San Jose won by unanimous decision over Angel Hernandez (13-8-1) in a 10-round super featherweight main event.
▪ Middleweight Quilisto Madera (6-0, 3 KOs) of Stockton won 35 seconds into the first round over Manuel Medrano (5-5).
▪ Lightweight Pedro Moreno (5-0, 4 KOs) won by knockout in the fifth round (1:55) over Oscar Santana (4-5-1).
▪ Cruiserweight Blake McKernan (6-0, 5 KOs) picked up a second-round knockout (32 seconds) over Randy Rogers (3-4).
▪ Lightweight Isidro Ochoa (2-0) of Fresno won by unanimous decision over John VanMeter (0-3).
▪ Bantamweight Brent Venegas (3-0) scored a unanimous decision victory over Mulapi Enjani (2-5-2).
▪ Super lightweight Edgar Martinez, in his pro debut, won by a technical knockout over Jorrell Sparenberg (0-3) who decided not to fight in the third round.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments