Boxing knockouts at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino

The Fresno State men's basketball geared up for the Mountain West Tournament. The Bulldogs won the conference tournament last season and believe they can repeat as champs. No. 4 seed Fresno State (19-11) opens against No. 5 New Mexico (17-13) on Thursday. Opening tipoff is 2:30 p.m.
-Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
The Bee talked to Jeff Tedford Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the corner of Blackstone and Shaw avenues as part of the "celebrity corner" event for Kids Day. He talks about the importance of community service for athletes and the upcoming football season.
Former two-division titleholder Timothy Bradley Jr., 33, will be in Lemoore Friday night when his fighter, Edgar Martinez, will make his pro debut. Bradley discusses what he's been doing since his last fight against Manny Pacquiao last April and what's next. - Anthony Galaviz/The Fresno Bee