March 10, 2017 6:44 PM

New Mavs center Nerlens Noel held out vs Nets with sore knee

The Associated Press
DALLAS

New Dallas center Nerlens Noel was held out of the Mavericks' game Friday against Brooklyn with a sore left knee.

Coach Rick Carlisle said Noel, acquired from Philadelphia at the trading deadline, would be re-evaluated before another home game against Phoenix on Sunday.

The Mavericks won their first five home games after adding the 6-foot-11 Noel, who already has two double-doubles for Dallas after getting one with the 76ers before the deal.

Guard J.J. Barea returned for the Mavericks after missing 20 games with a left calf strain. Barea has missed 42 games because of injuries this season.

