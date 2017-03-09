Tulare pro boxer ready to take next career step

Daniel Valdivia is always up for a challenge.
Valdivia (13-0, 9 KOs) will face Douglas Ataide (16-2-1, 8 KOs) of Brazil in a scheduled eight-round super welterweight co-main event bout Friday at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino.
The fight will be shown on tape delay at 11 p.m. as part of the “Solo Boxeo” series on UniMas (Comcast channel 12).
The co-main has Andy Vences (17-0, 10 KOs) of San Jose facing Angel Hernandez (13-7-1, 8 KOs) of McAllen, Texas, in a 10-round super featherweight fight.
Valdivia, 25, of Tulare, understands what a victory might mean.
“It’s a big fight for me,” he said. “A guy Top Rank believes that can push me, but I believe that it’s motivation for me to try to get him out of there and show him the dominance that I have in the weight class.”
Valdivia last fought in December at Save Mart Center, winning by unanimous decision over Aaron Garcia.
Leading up to his fight with Ataide, 26, Valdivia has been sparring in Carson, Santa Monica and Oxnard.
“I’ve been sparring the best,” said Valdivia, who in September also had a chance to spar with star welterweight Canelo Alvarez. “I always believe you have to take it fight-by-fight. In three years, I would like to have a couple world titles around me. It’s not impossible, but I definitely have the capability to fight with these champions one day in the future.”
Ex-champ on hand – Former two-division titleholder Timothy Bradley Jr. has been busy in the gym working with two fighters set to make their debuts, including Edgar Martinez of Palm Springs on the Lemoore card.
Bradley (33-2-1, 13 KOs) hasn’t fought since April, losing a unanimous decision to Manny Pacquiao. Bradley said he is looking forward to his next fight whenever that may be.
“They’re telling me June,” the 33-year-old said. “That’s when I’m going to get back to boxing. I’m just staying focused and training.”
Mendoza gets advice – Kevin Mendoza, 16, of McLane High is 2-0 in his young pro career. The latest win came by unanimious decision over Elias Contreras in a light flyweight bout Feb. 25 in Tijuana.
In the promotional leadup to the Tachi card, Mendoza arrived at Dave & Buster’s to meet with various fighters, including undefeated pro Jose Ramirez and Bradley Jr. Both provided helpful tips.
“I look up to him,” Mendoza said particularly of Ramirez. “I take all his advice as something I should learn.”
Mendoza made his pro debut at age 15 in an April bout in Tijuana.
FIGHT CARD AT TACHI
FRIDAY IN LEMOORE
- Andy Vences (17-0, 10 KOs) vs. Angel Hernandez (13-7-1, 8 KOs), 10 rounds, super featherweight
- Daniel Valdivia (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. Douglas Altaide (16-2-1, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, super welterweight:
- Quilisto Madera (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Manuel Merano (5-4, 2 KOs), 6 rounds, middleweight
- Pedro Moreno (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Oscar Santana (4-4-1, 2 KOs), 6 rounds, lightweight
- Isidro Ochoa (1-0, 0 KOs)) vs. John Vanmeter (0-2, 0 KOs), 4 rounds, lightweight
- Edgar Martinez (debut) vs. Jorrell Sparenberg (0-2, 0 KOs), 4 rounds, super lightweight
- Blake McKernan (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Randy Rogers (3-3, 2 KOs), 4 rounds, light heavyweight:
- Brent Venegas (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Mulapi Enjani (2-4-2, 1 KO), 4 rounds, bantamweight
