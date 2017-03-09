No. 16 Florida St overpowers valiant Va Tech in ACC quarters

1:07 Morro Bay drive turns frightening as tree falls on car during fierce storm Pause

1:14 Fresno police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy

1:47 2016 Mountain West Tournament final: Fresno State women lose heartbreaker

2:22 Over 4,500 kids descend on Fresno State for Annual Peach Blossom Festival

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

0:59 These homemade black bean burgers have local and seasonal toppings

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

1:31 CalPERS member says former CHP officer can apply for disability