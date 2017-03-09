CS Fullerton beats CS Northridge 81-68 in Big West quarters

Cal State Fullerton's Kyle Allman, right, drives past Cal State Northridge's Micheal Warren during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Cal State Fullerton won 81-68.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Fullerton's Lionheart Leslie, right, grabs a rebound against Cal State Northridge's Dylan Johns during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Cal State Fullerton won 81-68.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Northridge's Micheal Warren, left, fouls Cal State Fullerton's Kyle Allman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Cal State Fullerton won 81-68.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Northridge's Kendall Smith goes up for a basket past Cal State Fullerton's Tre Coggins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Northridge head coach Reggie Theus, left, talks to Kendall Smith during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Cal State Fullerton at the Big West conference men's tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Fullerton's Lionheart Leslie, right, has his shot blocked by Cal State Northridge's Dylan Johns during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Northridge's Aaron Parks, right, looks to shoot under defense by Cal State Fullerton's Lionheart Leslie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Northridge's Kendall Smith, center, and Cal State Fullerton's Tre Coggins vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Northridge's Darin Johnson, left, goes up for a dunk past Cal State Fullerton's Khalil Ahmad during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Northridge's Micheal Warren, left, looks to pass under pressure by Cal State Fullerton's Darcy Malone during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Northridge's Aaron Parks, center, loses the ball after he was fouled by Cal State Fullerton's Arkim Robertson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Cal State Northridge's Darin Johnson, center, is double-teamed by Cal State Fullerton's Tre Coggins, right, and Richard Peters during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
