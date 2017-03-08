Buford wins GHSA Class AAAAA girls championship

Point guard Tori Ozment scored 18 points to lead No. 2-ranked Buford to a 60-42 win over No. 4 Southwest DeKalb in the Georgia High School Association Class AAAAA girls championship game at Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday.
The junior hit four 3-pointers and added seven rebounds, six assists and five steals to help the Wolves with the school's fifth state championship. Buford last won it all in 2015.
Buford (29-2) also got nine points apiece from Tate Walters and Jessica Nelson, who added seven rebounds.
Southwest DeKalb (27-5) got 16 points and 16 rebounds from Central Florida signee Ruona Uwusiaba and 13 points, six rebounds and three assists from Texas A&M signee Jada Walton.
Buford outscored Southwest DeKalb 18-10 in the second quarter to take a 34-23 lead at halftime. Buford made eight 3-pointers, while Southwest missed on all six tries.
The loss ruined Southwest DeKalb's effort to defend its 2016 state championship.
