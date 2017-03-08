JC baseball roundup: Fresno City wins CVC opener

Noah Padilla and RJ Hartmann each drove in two runs apiece, helping Fresno City College to a 12-5 victory over Cerro Coso in a Central Valley Conference baseball opener at John Euless Ballpark on Tuesday.
The NorCal’s third-ranked Rams (13-4, 1-0) scored three runs in the fourth inning and never looked back.
Kobe Portillo (3-0) came in relief and tossed six scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn the win.
Cerro Coso dropped to 9-7 and 0-1.
The teams will meet again Friday and Saturday in Ridgecrest.
Around the CVC – Casey Wagnon had a two-run single in the fourth inning, lifting No. 5 Reedley to a 4-2 victory over West Hills-Coalinga. … Tucker Mendonca and Oscar Reyes finished with two RBI in College of the Sequoias’ 11-0 win over Taft. … Nate McGhee tossed a one-hit shutout in Merced’s 6-0 victory over Porterville.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALL
Teams
Overall
Conference
Fresno City
13-4
1-0
Reedley
13-4
1-0
COS
13-5
1-0
Merced
9-8
1-0
Cerro Coso
9-7
0-1
West Hills-Coalinga
10-8
0-1
Taft
6-10-1
0-1
Porterville
3-15
0-1
