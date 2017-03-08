Sports

March 8, 2017 2:51 PM

JC baseball roundup: Fresno City wins CVC opener

By Anthony Galaviz

Noah Padilla and RJ Hartmann each drove in two runs apiece, helping Fresno City College to a 12-5 victory over Cerro Coso in a Central Valley Conference baseball opener at John Euless Ballpark on Tuesday.

The NorCal’s third-ranked Rams (13-4, 1-0) scored three runs in the fourth inning and never looked back.

Kobe Portillo (3-0) came in relief and tossed six scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn the win.

Cerro Coso dropped to 9-7 and 0-1.

The teams will meet again Friday and Saturday in Ridgecrest.

Around the CVC – Casey Wagnon had a two-run single in the fourth inning, lifting No. 5 Reedley to a 4-2 victory over West Hills-Coalinga. … Tucker Mendonca and Oscar Reyes finished with two RBI in College of the Sequoias’ 11-0 win over Taft. … Nate McGhee tossed a one-hit shutout in Merced’s 6-0 victory over Porterville.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALL

Teams

Overall

Conference

Fresno City

13-4

1-0

Reedley

13-4

1-0

COS

13-5

1-0

Merced

9-8

1-0

Cerro Coso

9-7

0-1

West Hills-Coalinga

10-8

0-1

Taft

6-10-1

0-1

Porterville

3-15

0-1

