Undefeated pro boxer Jose Ramirez gets a scare when his son suffers a seizure

Jose Ramirez is undefeated in his first 19 pro fights, 14 by knockout.
But Ramirez got knocked for a loop recently when his 16-month-old son, Matteo, had a high fever and then a seizure.
I think this was an early lesson for me.
“I’ve never seen that before in my life,” Ramirez said. “I’ve never seen anyone with a seizure. My brother and sister never experienced anything like that, and my parents.”
Ramirez had just returned to his parents’ house in Avenal on Feb. 24 following two weeks of training in Los Angeles. He saw Matteo fall but said he didn’t think much of it because “he falls all the time.”
This time it was different.
“He wasn’t responding. He either whines or cries. When I got close to him he wasn’t reacting.”
Ramirez went outside and screamed for help. Relatives were scrambling and Ramirez’s brother, Luis, called 911.
Ramirez didn’t want to wait. He got his keys and rushed his son to the ambulance station in town.
“I blanked everything out. I just drove and picked up the speed and saw the cops coming and I took out my hand to try to stop them and have them turn around. They waved hello like if I’m saying hi to them.
“The ambulance was just coming out of the shop in the garage and I stopped in front of them and moved him in there.”
At Adventist Medical Center in Hanford, doctors said Matteo had a high fever, which triggered the seizure, and he should be OK long-term.
“I’ve been monitoring his temperature,” Ramirez said. “I wasn’t able to sleep because I was up every two hours making sure he’s OK. I think this was an early lesson for me.”
Ramirez, 24, is waiting for his next opponent to be named. Meanwhile, he is co-promoting Friday’s fights at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino.
