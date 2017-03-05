Flames beat Islanders 5-2 for 7th straight victory

Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Sunday for their seventh straight victory.
Brian Elliott made 33 saves for his sixth straight win. Elliott is 7-0-1 since his last regulation loss on Feb. 5 when he made 28 saves during a 4-3 loss in New York to the Rangers.
Michael Frolik, TJ Brodie, Micheal Ferland and Kris Versteeg also scored for the Flames.
John Tavares and Jason Chimera scored for the Islanders. They are 3-2-1 on a nine-game trip.
Thomas Greiss started in net for the Islanders and stopped 17 of 21 shots in the first period before being replaced by Jean-Francois Berube, who finished with 15 saves.
Greiss stopped the first 16 shots before the Flames scored four goals in a 4:40 span late in the first.
Frolik started things off when he shoveled a sharp-angle shot past Greiss at 14:56. Brodie banked the puck off the New York goalie's leg from behind the net at 16:28.
Ferland took a pass from Monahan 42 seconds later and fired a quick shot past Greiss. Monahan then converted a feed from Johnny Gaudreau to finish off a 3-on-1 with 23.3 seconds.
The Islanders rebounded with a better effort in the second period, but were only to score one goal when Tavares swatted a rebound past Elliott.
Versteeg added an insurance goal at 6:58 of the third, and Chimera replied for the Islanders at 11:32.
Notes: Islanders D Johnny Boychuk sat out with a sore foot after blocking a shot during a 2-1 shootout loss in Chicago against the Blackhawks on Friday night. ... D Travis Hamonic suited up for his second straight game with the Islanders after missing the previous 24 outings with a lower-body injury. ... D Matt Bartkowski had an assist on Versteeg's goal for his first point in his eighth game with the Flames.
UP NEXT
Islanders: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.
Flames: Host Montreal on Thursday night.
