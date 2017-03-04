Jones scores 32 points, No. 4 Maryland beats Michigan State

Brionna Jones scored 21 of her career-high 32 points in the second half and No. 4 Maryland beat Michigan State 100-89 on Saturday night to reach the Big Ten title game.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 22 points, and Destiny Slocum and Kaila Charles each had 18 for the Terrapins (29-2). They will play Purdue in the championship game Sunday night.
Tori Jankoska led Michigan State (21-11) with 31 points, and Branndais Agee had 24.
Jones' two free throws and Slocum' 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Terrapins a 71-60 advantage after three quarters. Jones scored 12 third-quarter points.
Jankoska's 3-pointer with 5:41 remaining in the third quarter cut Maryland's lead to 55-49, capping an 8-0 run. The Terrapins countered with four quick points for a 10-point cushion, 59-49.
Leading 33-30 with 4:46 remaining in the second quarter, Maryland finished the half on a 14-4 run, which included seven points from Walker-Kimbrough and five from Jones for a 47-34 advantage.
During the first half, Walker-Kimbrough had 17 points and Jones added 11. The pair combined to make 11 of 14 first-half field-goal attempts.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: The Spartans will have to wait for what likely will be an NCAA Tournament bid, especially after beating No. 3 seed Michigan in Friday's quarterfinals after taking out No. 11 seed Wisconsin on Thursday.
Maryland: With Walker-Kimbrough and Jones leading the way, the Terrapins will be heavily favored to beat Purdue on Sunday. The Terrapins beat Purdue 85-70 in the only regular-season meeting, a game that was played in West Lafayette.
UP NEXT
Maryland: The Terrapins will play Purdue in the championship game.
Comments