A young basketball player was about to shoot - at the wrong goal. Coach steps in

6:17 Watch highlights of all 10 2016 Central Section basketball finals Pause

0:25 Man struck and killed by vehicle in northwest Fresno

0:56 Steak ’n Shake comes to Fresno

1:49 Pursuit ends in crash into FAX city bus, with injuries

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:28 Fresno High clinches NYL boys basketball title

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:43 Cirque du Soleil performer learns the ropes in Toruk production