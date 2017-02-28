Clovis defeats Clovis North for D1 boys soccer championship

The Clovis boys soccer team celebrates their 3-1 victory over Clovis North for the Division 1 boys soccer section championship at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Clovis' Ian Cardozo, left, and Clovis North's Tristan Bailey tangle while going for the ball in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis' Tiger Burriel celebrates after the Cougars scored a goal against Clovis North in the Division 1 section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis' Rubehn Martinez celebrates after scoring a goal against Clovis North in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis North's Fisayo Olukani, left, and Clovis' Hugo Mendoza battle for the ball in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis' Rubehn Martinez, right, celebrates with teammate Oscar Rubalcava after scoring a goal against Clovis North in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis' Rubehn Martinez falls as Clovis North's Raul Jazo slides into him while going for the ball in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis' Braedon Rouff, left, and Clovis North's Wayne Rutledge collide while going for the ball in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis North's Fisayo Olukani, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Clovis in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis North's Josh Tyburski gets a header shot against Clovis in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis North's Raul Jazo, left, and Clovis' Carlos Osuna compete for control of the ball in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis' Oscar Rubalcava, left, and Clovis North's Sam Jazo collide while going for the ball in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis North's Mohammed Mansarah, left, gets a head on the ball in front of Clovis' Carlos Osuna in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis' Rubehn Martinez, left, starts to fall after Clovis North's Raul Jazo runs into him in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Clovis North goalie Cooper Wenzel, right, dives on the ball to save a shot as Clovis' Oscar Rubalcava, center, barely misses an opportunity in the Division 1 boys soccer section final at Clovis High on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
