49ers hold No. 2 pick, but Mike Mayock says he’d pass on drafting a QB

“I’m not bullish on the quarterbacks this year,” Mike Mayock said Monday, a sentiment shared by many draft evaluators as the NFL makes it’s annual migration to the scouting combine in Indianapolis this week.
The problem, said Mayock of the NFL Network, is that none of the top prospects seem like they will be able to contribute quickly as rookies. For that reason, he doesn’t rank a passer “anywhere near the Top 10.” The quarterback-needy 49ers pick at No. 2.
“And it doesn’t mean that I don’t think there’s talent there,” said Mayock, who feels four quarterbacks have first-round talent. “All four of them have holes in their game. I don’t think any of them are ready to start Week 1.”
Mayock pointed to five players he thought were worthy of San Francisco’s second overall pick: pass rusher Myles Garrett from Texas A&M, Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, Ohio State safety Malik Hooker, LSU safety Jamal Adams and Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster.
The passer at the top of his list is Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer, who has prototypical size – 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds – and arm strength for a franchise quarterback. Mayock said he thought Kizer had the most potential among the group of late-blooming quarterbacks.
Kizer, however, also seemed to digress from 2015 to 2016, going 4-8 and losing to teams like Duke and Navy.
“What I don’t like is how his game fell apart in the fourth quarter of a lot of games,” Mayock said. “It depends if you like him or you don’t. If you like him, you think his game fell apart because he tried to do too much in the fourth quarter this year. Or if you don’t like him, you say, ‘Well, it’s never going to happen.’ ”
The other three quarterbacks Mayock thinks have first-round potential are Clemson’s DeShaun Watson, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes.
Trubisky started for only one season at North Carolina while Mahomes operated out of a wide-open spread system that doesn’t translate well to the NFL game.
Watson, meanwhile, went 28-2 as a starter over the last two seasons and was the star of Clemson’s national championship win over Alabama last month. Mayock noted that Watson’s best games often came against the nation’s top defenses.
“When the game’s on the line he gets better,” he said. “He does not shrink.”
But Watson also threw 17 interceptions in 2016 despite his experience in Clemson’s system. Most of those, Mayock said, came when Watson was forced to go to his second or third option.
“(He) has to show he can live in the pocket,” Mayock said. “And when he sits there and that first read is available – he’s really good. … When that first look isn’t there, it starts to break down a little bit. Part of his instinct is to try to get out of the pocket because he’s a good athlete. But when he stays in the pocket his accuracy drops, his decision-making drops.”
Mayock rates Cal’s Davis Webb as the fifth-best player in the draft. His critique of Webb is similar to that of Mahomes – he played in a wide-open spread system that doesn’t make for a quick transition to the NFL.
“He’s not ready to play,” Mayock said. “But he’s a big guy, he’s got a live arm. He’s got good-enough feet. He’s another guy I would really like to develop.”
Two tenders -- The 49ers tendered one-year deals to free agents Carl Bradford, a linebacker, and Mike Purcell, a defensive tackle. Both are exclusive rights free agents, which means they have played fewer than three full seasons and cannot negotiate with other teams.
Bradford, 24, began the 2016 season with Green Bay before joining the 49ers late in the year. Purcell, 25, started five games and finished with 26 tackles on San Francisco’s 32nd-ranked defense.
