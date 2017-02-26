Fore You for the week of Feb. 27

Airways GC
Results: Jan. 28, Gals N Guys Tournament, Flight 1 (1. Richard Smith, Douglas Madden, Diane Vasquez, Brandon Charleton; T2. Ernest Johnston Jr.; Mario Guidi; Anthony Subia; Douglas Teraoka; T2. Dorothy Villa; Ray Villa; Javier Martinez; Olivier Vabois). Flight 2 (1. Reva Neeley; Dollie Childers; Al Esparza; Don Boline; T2. Tony Williams; Jane House; Sue Yamasaki; Johnny Flores; T2. Andres Delatorre; Baltazar Hernandez; Sharon Sheahan; Dale Oliver.)
Upcoming: March 11-12, NCGA Regional Zone Qualifier; March 18, Spring Fling Tournament; March 28, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 9 a.m.; March 30, SIR Branch No. 159 Novelty Tournament, 9 a.m.; April 15, Tax Day Open; April 22, NCGA 4-Ball Net Championship Qualifier.
Belmont CC
Upcoming: Tuesday, Ladies Club Board Meeting; March 1, Sixties Tournament, 9 a.m.
Bluff Pointe GC
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Upcoming: March 5, Friday Ladies’ League. For full details call Marci at (559) 275-0600; April 15, Roger Dunn Super Demo Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Central Valley Junior Golf
Upcoming: March 5, 9 Holes/Stroke, ages 9-18, parents may caddy, 1 p.m.. Entry fee includes golf & range balls. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com. For more info, please text Pamela at (559) 269-6369.
Christian GC of Central California
Upcoming: March 11, March Tournament movement from River Island GC to Fig Garden GC, 4-person--1/2/3 best ball format, 10:30 a.m. For full details and to sign up call Norm Wiens at (559) 289-0343.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Tuesday, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.; Thursday, Ladies Club Tournament, 9 a.m.; Friday, Fresno State women’s golf practice, 1:30 p.m.; March 16, SIR Branch No. 159 2-Man, Best-Ball Tournament, 9 a.m.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.dragonflygolfclub.com.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Upcoming: March 8, International Women’s Day, half off of green fees for all women (seven day advance booking is available); March 17, St. Patrick’s Day Tournament, $60 per player, 10:30 a.m. Contact the pro-shop at (559) 325-8900 for full details and to sign up. April 22, Women’s Club’s 3rd Annual Invitational, 4 person-2 best ball format, 10 a.m. For registration and details, contact the golf shop at (559) 325-8900 or Caroline Reynaud at (559) 708-5041.
Exeter GC
Ongoing: 9-hole course open 7 days a week; first come, first served.
Fig Garden GC
Upcoming: March 11, will host Christian GC of Central California’s March Tournament, 4-Person--1/2/3 best ball format, 10:30 a.m. For full details and to sign up call Norm Wiens at (559) 289-0343.
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Monday, 18-hole tournament at Pasatempo GC in Santa Cruz; March 5, 18-hole tournament at Castle Oaks GC in Ione; March 12, 18-hole tournament at Bayonet GC in Seaside; March 19, 18-hole tournament at Stone Tree GC in Novato; For full information and to sign up, contact: Steve Neer, Golf Channel AM Tour, Tour Director for Sacramento/Central California at 559-360-2720 or online at sneer@gcamtour.com.
Lemoore GC
Specials: Players’ Club 2017, $120 fee, includes $20 green fee seven days per week, a dozen Titleist Pro V1s, access to Players’ NCGA qualifying tournaments, NCGA handicap and discount green fees at Poppy Hills GC and Poppy Ridge GCs. Contact the pro shop at 559-924-0658 to join or renew your membership.
Ongoing: Last Wednesday of each month is Seniors Day. Seniors paying their green fee receive a free cart for the round. Saturdays at 10 a.m., Little Linksters clinics. For more details on clinics, call 559-924-9658. Footgolf available every afternoon, $10 for adults, $5 for juniors. Club fitting: The Clubfix, one of America’s top 100 club fitters, is now at Lemoore Golf Club. Trackman Launch monitor, interchangeable shafts and top club heads allow for hundreds of possible combinations. Titleist, Callaway, Taylormade, Tour Edge, PXG & Muira. Some of the brands available. Call Tom Ringer at 559-972-0278 for more details.
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Signups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera G&CC
Ongoing: Equity $272/month includes range; equity firm $272/month includes range; firm associate $207/month includes range; non-equity $207/month range. Memberships require an initiation fee that varies by membership type. Carts are available on a per-round fee per rider or on an annual lease. Call Clayton Bennett in the Pro Shop at 559-674-2682 or visit http://www.maderagcc.com/.
Madera Muni GC
Upcoming: March 5, 9 Holes/Stroke, ages 9-18, parents may caddy, 1 p.m.. Entry fee includes golf & range balls. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com. For more info, please text Pamela at (559) 269-6369; March 7, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole Tournament, 9 a.m.
Ongoing: Youth on course, $5 per junior. Now accepting applications for 2017 NCGA handicap and men’s club. January-December 2017 for $65. Call and ask about the Golf Revolution package, which includes nine courses you can play for one cost, 559-675-3504.
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at (805) 238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com.
Ridgecreek GC
Upcoming: March 8, SIR Branch 159 4-Man, 2 Best-Ball Tournament, 9 a.m.
River Park GC
Upcoming: March, individual demo days. Saturday, Callaway; March 11, Taylormade; March 25, Mizuno; March 26, Cobra (each event 10 a.m.-2 p.m.) come try out the latest equipment. Call the Pro Shop at (559) 448-9467 to make an appointment for a free fitting; Ping Golf is offering rebates for new equipment purchases by military members through Aug. 1, 2017 via their “Thank You Troops” program.
Ongoing: Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for $2 anytime. Seniors (55+) and military play the 9-hole course for $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Green Grass Club Memberships are available at $500 per year, which includes $200 range credit, free golf Monday-Thursday all day, a free fitting and access to the members-only, all-grass practice area.
Riverside GC
Results: Feb. 20, hole in one, Wally Fula aced the 137-yard, fifth hole using a 9 iron with a Pro VIX ball.
Upcoming: Feb. 25-26, Two-Man NCGA Qualifier; Thursday, SIR Branch No. 159 Individual Stroke Play Tournament, 9 a.m.; March 11-12, Spring Get Together Tournament; April 22, Men’s Club NCGA Qualifier.
Specials: New Course Membership Program: Club 99 Program consists of a one-year membership, costs $35 per month, includes $14 rounds with cart and unlimited balls up to an hour before twilight. Call pro-shop at 559-275-5900 or check online at playriverside.com
Sherwood Forest GC
Upcoming: Wednesday, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.; March 19, NCGA 2-Man Qualifier; March 23, SIR Branch No. 159 Shamble Tournament, 9 a.m.
Sunnyside CC
Upcoming: Monday, local qualifying for U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.
Tulare GC
Specials: Winter special, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $30 for 18 holes and a cart.
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 2 p.m., $25 per person, includes 18 holes and a cart. Call pro shop at 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/green-fees.html.
Valley Oaks GC
Ongoing: Youth on Course, $5 green fees after noon, seven days a week. Small range bucket for $2. Contact the golf shop to find out how to sign up your child for this program.
Specials: Tournament booking special program: Looking for a venue for your next tournament or corporate outing? Let Valley Oaks host your event anytime through Feb. 28 and receive $10 off the regular green fee price per player; Early Bird Special, book a tee time for 18 holes with a cart anytime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and pay $25 per player (tee times must be booked online to receive this rate); Midday special, book a tee time online for 18 holes with a cart for anytime between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. during the month of February and pay only $29.50 per player on weekdays and $36.50 per player on weekends (tee times must be booked on-line to receive this rate).
