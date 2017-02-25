Bulldogs softball: Dung flirts with perfection in shutout

Fresno State pitcher Kamalani Dung was on the verge of perfection.
Seven outs from a perfect game.
And then, UC Davis bunted for a single with two outs in the fifth.
“I was like come on,” Dung said afterward with a smile. “A bunt? I looked at the dugout like ‘really guys?’ ”
Still, Dung completed the shutout as Fresno State downed UC Davis 3-0 in the Bulldog Classic on Saturday at Margie Wright Diamond.
1.64 Fresno State pitcher Kamalani Dung’s ERA through nine games
Dung (7-2) ended up allowing two hits while managing to lower her ERA to 1.64 for the season.
Fresno State (8-5) scored all three runs in the first inning.
Kierra Willis drove in the game’s first run and Morgan Howe knocked in a pair with her single to right field as the Bulldogs continued to rack up runs in the opening inning.
For the season, Fresno State has scored 17 of its 82 runs (20.7 percent) during the first inning.
