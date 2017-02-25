Sports

February 25, 2017 7:08 PM

Cromer, Glass help ETSU stay in first in SoCon

The Associated Press
CULLOWHEE, N.C.

T.J. Cromer scored 18 points, Tevin Glass added 14 and East Tennessee State held Western Carolina to 12 points in the first half on its way to a 68-52 on Saturday night to clinch at least a share of the Southern Conference championship.

ETSU (24-6, 14-3) will play at UNC Greensboro (13-4) on Monday night in a regular-season finale. If UNCG wins, there would be a three-way tie for first with Furman (14-4). UNCG would be awarded the No. 1 seed to the conference tournament via a tiebreaker.

The Buccaneers held the Catamounts to 23 percent shooting (6 of 26) in the first half, forcing 11 turnovers and outscoring WCU 13-0 on those errors. A 17-0 run midway through the half built a 23-4 lead on the way to a 32-12 halftime advantage.

WCU got within 11 with nine minutes left but no closer.

Marc Gosselin led WCU (8-22, 3-14) with 15 points and nine rebounds.

