Ryan Dungey wins AMA Supercross race in Atlanta

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities Pause

2:34 Redwood wins D-II soccer title

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press

2:26 Service dog gives local military veteran a new lease on life

1:05 Fresno State baseball retires jersey of Satoshi 'Fibber' Hirayama

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

1:55 Ride along with Clovis police checking for under-age liquor sales

1:08 Fresno artists flock to Drink and Draw