Fresno City College’s top pro pitching prospect Alec Gamboa to undergo MRI

Major League Baseball draft prospect Alec Gamboa will undergo what is being described as a precautionary MRI on Monday on his pitching arm.
The former Madera High ace has appeared in two games this season for Fresno City College.
His most recent outing was Feb. 18 against Sacramento City, when he pitched two scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win in a 9-3 victory.
Rams coach Ron Scott believes Gamboa will be fine, despite the tenderness he is experiencing:“We are making sure he’s OK.”
The left-hander made his Rams debut Jan. 28 against Skyline and struck out 10 in 5.1 innings.
Gamboa arrived at Fresno City in November after redshirting last season at Fresno State.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments