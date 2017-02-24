Sports

February 24, 2017 10:33 PM

JC women’s basketball: American River stuns Fresno City in NorCal Regionals

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

The Fresno City College women’s basketball team were left stunned.

The Rams built a 15-point lead at halftime and seemingly on their way to a win.

That wasn’t the case.

No. 10-seed American River outscored No. 7 Fresno City 23-7 in the third quarter for a 75-66 victory in a Northern California Regionals second-round game on Friday.

American River denies Rams coach Brian Tessler his 500th career win, controlling the tempo in the second half by outscoring the Rams 41-17.

Deja Samuels led the Beavers with a game-high 28 points. Heaven Holmes led Fresno City with 22 points.

American River will play the winner between No. 2 College of the Sequoias or No. 15 Sacramento City.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

