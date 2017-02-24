JC women’s basketball: American River stuns Fresno City in NorCal Regionals

The Fresno City College women’s basketball team were left stunned.
The Rams built a 15-point lead at halftime and seemingly on their way to a win.
That wasn’t the case.
No. 10-seed American River outscored No. 7 Fresno City 23-7 in the third quarter for a 75-66 victory in a Northern California Regionals second-round game on Friday.
American River denies Rams coach Brian Tessler his 500th career win, controlling the tempo in the second half by outscoring the Rams 41-17.
Deja Samuels led the Beavers with a game-high 28 points. Heaven Holmes led Fresno City with 22 points.
American River will play the winner between No. 2 College of the Sequoias or No. 15 Sacramento City.
