Fresno State softball walks off Cal Poly in thrilling home opener

Clovis North High received three saves from Angie Petrakis and goals from Bre Frampton, Natalie Nurcanyan and Hannha Hall to top Clovis 3-2 in a penalty-kick shootout during the semifinals of the Central Section Division I girls soccer playoffs.
Indiana Pacers star Paul George reminisces about what could have been had he stuck around at least one more year at his alma mater of Fresno State. George played two seasons with the Bulldogs before he turned pro, selected No. 10 overall by the Pacers in the 2010 NBA Draft.
The Fresno High boys basketball team is the North Yosemite League champion after a 69-57 win against Sunnyside. It's the first league title under coach Carvell Wafer, with the Warriors (20-7, 8-0) looking to finish undefeated in NYL play ahead of the Central Section playoffs.
Taylor Martin scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half, leading Fresno City past Reedley 110-65 in a Central Valley Conference game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. --- Anthony Galaviz / The Fresno Bee
A video of a match between kids all under the age of 8 (according to the Daily Mail) was pure joy. When one team scored a goal off a free kick, players from both sides joined in the celebration. That seems to include the opposition goalie who allowed the goal.