JC baseball: Reedley, Fresno City continue winning streaks

Make it 12-0 for the Reedley College baseball team.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in NorCal, scored 12 runs in the first two innings en route to a 15-3 victory over visiting Monterey on Thursday.
Kevin Page and Jackson Leach each drove in three runs to lead the charge for Reedley, the lone undefeated California Community College team.
The Tigers and Lobos (3-5) will meet at 2 p.m. Friday in Monterey.
Fresno City hits four HRs – No. 5 Fresno City scored nine runs in the second inning, highlighted by Sal Esparza’s grand slam to defeat Hartnell 14-2 for its 10th consecutive win.
Eddie Pena had a two-run shot in the second inning. Also hitting home runs were Levi Zosky and Russell McClung.
Fresno City (10-3) will host Cabrillo (6-6) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Elsewhere in the CVC – Cosumnes River defeated Merced 9-8 in 10 innings and Porterville defeated Barstow, 8-5.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments