Clovis West rolls over Stockdale 87-29 in DI basketball action

Clovis West’s Aari’yanna Sanders, center, shoots with Stockdale’s Diana Haddad, left, and Alexa Esparza, right, as Clovis West hosted Stockdale in Division I girl's basketball playoff action Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017 in Fresno, Calif. Clovis West beat Stockdale 87-29.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
Stockdale's Aaryn Pickett, left, and Clovis West's Tess Amundsen, right, fight for the loose ball in Division I girl's basketball playoff action Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Stockdale's Sierra Nagle, center, tries to pass between Clovis West's Ana Maldonado, left, and Danae Marquez, right, in Division I girl's basketball playoff action Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis West's Tess Amundsen, left, with Stockdale's Sierra Nagle, background, and Stockdale's Audrey Chhun, right, in Division I girl's basketball playoff action Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis West's Bri Sanders, right, gets her hand on Stockdale's Jiana Boston's shot in Division I girl's basketball playoff action Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis West's Elizabeth Parker, left, drives past Stockdale's Sierra Nagle, right, in Division I girl's basketball playoff action Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis West's Ana Maldonado, left, drives around Stockdale's Maby Lomotos, right, in Division I girl's basketball playoff action Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Stockdale's Sierra Nagle, left, Clovis West's Miciah Lee, center, and Stockdale's Kami Marion, right, fight for the rebound in Division I girl's basketball playoff action Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis West's Sarah Bates, foreground, grabs the loose ball beating Stockdale's Aaryn Pickett, background, in Division I girl's basketball playoff action Thursday night, Feb. 23, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.
