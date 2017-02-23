Georgia DT Thompson leaving school, has medical issue

2:22 Clovis wins D-I boys soccer thriller Pause

0:50 Have you seen these liquor store robbery suspects?

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:05 Fresno State baseball retires jersey of Satoshi 'Fibber' Hirayama

1:43 Cirque du Soleil performer learns the ropes in Toruk production

0:39 What is a levee boil?

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017