Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 22

GIRLS SOCCER
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Tuesday’s semifinal
No. 4 Clovis North 2, No. 1 Clovis 2
(Clovis North wins 3-0 in PKs)
Wednesday’s semifinal
No. 7 Bullard 1, No. 6 Clovis East 0
Saturday
Championship
No. 7 Bullard at No. 4 Clovis North, 1 p.m.
DIVISION II
Friday or Saturday
Championship
No. 5 Sanger vs. No. 2 Redwood at Mineral King Bowl, 6 p.m.
DIVISION III
Friday or Saturday
Championship
No. 6 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 1 Mission Oak, 6 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Wednesday’s semifinal
No. 1 Kingsburg 4, No. 5 Exeter 0
K, Gianna Alves 2, Kylee Silva, Marissa Montelongo.
Championship
Friday or Saturday
No. 3 Strathmore at No. 1 Kingsburg
DIVISION V
No. 2 Orosi 2, No. 6 Bishop Union 0
O, Ariana Rodriguez, Yeraldine Hernandez. Records: Bishop 10-6-4, Orosi 23-4-0.
Friday or Saturday
Championship
No. 2 Orosi at No. 1 Fowler
DIVISION VI
Friday
Championship
No. 3 Arvin at No. 1 Rosamond, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Wednesday’s quarterfinal
No. 1 Clovis 5, No. 8 Central 4
Semifinals
No. 12 Clovis West at No. 1 Clovis
No. 6 Clovis North at No. 2 Buchanan.
DIVISION II
Friday’s Semifinals
No. 4 El Diamante at No. 1 Golden West
No. 6 Reedley at No. 2 Edison
DIVISION III
Friday’s semifinal
No. 5 Madera South at No. 1 Ridgeview
Feb. 28
Championship
No. 5 Madera South/No. 1 Ridgeview-winner vs. No. 2 Dinuba.
DIVISION IV
Friday’s Semifinals
No. 4 Lindsay at No. 1 McLane
No. 3 Kerman at No. 2 Arvin
DIVISION V
Wednesday’s Quarterfinal
No. 10 Caruthers at No. 2 Sierra, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Rosamond at No. 4 Coalinga, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Chavez-Delano vs. Rosamond/Coalinga winner; No. 3 McFarland vs. Caruthers/Sierra winner.
DIVISION VI
Wednesday’s Quarterfinal
No. 2 Avenal 6, No. 10 Fresno Christian 2
A, Edgar Gonzalez 2, Alexis Sanchez, Luis Mendez, Luis Gonzalez, Gerardo Calata. Record: Avenal 17-5-2.
Wednesday’s Semifinal
No. 1 Mendota 4, No. 5 Firebaugh 1
M, Danny Trejo 4.
Friday’s Semifinal
No. 3 Strathmore at No. 2 Avenal
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
Wednesday’s opening round
DIVISION I
No. 10 Bullard 73, No. 7 Edison 61
Bullard
12
26
20
21
—
73
Edison
20
21
9
12
—
61
B: Uriah Carter 19, Alex Olukoya 5, Justin Martin 2, Chris Estrada 7, Hunter Shaw 7, Ryan Vivian 2, Jalen White 2, Teiquan Rush 8, Raden Pearson 7, Freddy Corona 4.
E: Asrin Hackett 11, Michael Loera 6, Shareef Goodwin 7, Rondell Harding 13, Chris Oliver 4, Jimmy Gray 4, TeyJohn Herrington 11, James Hannah 15.
No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield 74, No. 13 Sunnyside 68
S (15-15): Heights 14, Woods 11, K. King 2, Washington 7, Stroud 17, S. King 4, Ayers 11, Cortez 2.
L (22-8): Medrano 19, Waller 4, Gill 16, Hill 17, O. Clement 15, Stuteville 3.
No. 5 Clovis North 67, No. 12 Clovis 42
Clovis
21
5
11
5
—
42
Clovis North
18
13
20
16
—
67
C: Martinez 11, Wills 5, Huyck 4, Porter 11, Meyer 4, Lake 5, Berry 2.
CN: Avera 15, Reyes 2, Nagra 7, Mukai 3, Gill 11, Fugman 11, Straughter 12, Riley 4, Lawrence 2.
No. 9 Centennial 61, No. 8 Clovis East 57
No. 11 Stockdale-Bakersfield 74, No. 6 Buchanan 72 (OT)
Byes: No. 1 Central, No. 2 Clovis West, No. 3 Bakersfield
Friday’s quarterfinals
No. 9 Centennial at No. 1 Central
No. 5 Clovis North at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield
No. 11 Stockdale at No. 3 Bakersfield
No. 10 Bullard at No. 2 Clovis West
DIVISION II
No. 10 Hoover 66, No. 7 Hanford 62
Hoover
13
13
18
22
—
66
Hanford
15
5
19
23
—
62
Hoo: DJ Searcy 9, Nick Thomas 5, Makavel Sinharath 13, Emmanuel Amobi 23, Dwayne Howell 9, Joseph Medina 2, Brian Montomgery 5.
Han: Karsten Gregory 17, Jupri Hughes 1, Austin Serpa 10, Hayden Garcia 4, Chris Cano 9, Miles Kidd 1, Jayshaun Collins 20.
No. 8 Tulare 63, No. 9 Garces 44
No. 6 El Diamante 50, No. 11 East Bakersfield 36
Byes: No. 1 Ridgeview, No. 2 Memorial, No. 3 Independence-Bakersfield, No. 4 Redwood, No. 5 Fresno
Friday quarterfinals
No. 5 Fresno at No. 4 Redwood
No. 8 Tulare at No. 1 Ridgeview
No. 6 El Diamante at No. 3 Independence
No. 10 Hoover at No. 2 Memorial
DIVISION III
No. 1 Selma 69, No. 16 Madera 51
Madera
11
10
20
10
—
51
Selma
20
11
19
19
—
69
M (5-22): Travon Ray 16, K'veon Jones 8, Michael Green 2, Raeshaun Hill 3,Mark Cardoza 9, Arthur Flores 6, Cameron Vaughn 2,Gabriel Villegas 3, Michael Hartley 2
S (26-4): William Pallesi 23, Junior Ramirez 11, Tiveon Stroud 21 (8 blocks), Karan Singh 10, Jon Amesquita 3, Ashman Dosanjh 1
No. 8 South-Bakersfield 63, No. 9 Delano 40
No. 5 Chavez=Delano 68, No. 12 Tehachapi-Bakersfield 52
No. 13 Roosevelt 53, No. 4 Golden West 36
No. 3 West-Bakersfield 74, No. 14 Shafter-Bakersfield 61
No. 6 Tulare Western 81, No. 11 Frontier 71
No. 7 Porterville 50, No. 10 McLane 44
No. 2 Sanger 66, No. 15 Washington 52
Friday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 South at No. 1 Selma
No. 13 Roosevelt at No. 5 Chavez
No. 6 Tulare Western at No. 3 West
No. 7 Porterville at No. 2 Sanger
DIVISION IV
No. 1 Immanuel 65, No. 16 Lindsay 43
Lindsay
9
9
7
18
—
43
Immanuel
19
18
15
13
—
65
L: John Hadley 16, Javi Avalos 10, Xavier Munoz 8, Sal Rivera 4, Jesse Perez 3, Ernie Bautista 2.
I: Nate Kendricks 23, Darrin Person Jr. 21, Michael Odom 8, Gavin Lloyd 7, Anthony Peters 4, Jordan Williams 2.
No. 8 McFarland 61, No. 9 Coalinga 49
No. 12 Kingsburg 79, No. 5 Fowler 60
No. 4 Bishop 60, No. 13 Kennedy-Delano 58
No. 3 Kerman 65, No. 14 Granite Hills 55
No. 11 Central Valley Christian 72, No. 6 Sierra Pacific 56
No. 10 Bakersfield Christian 67, No. 7 Foothill-Bakersfield 62
No. 2 Madera South 64, No. 15 Yosemite 52
Friday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 McFarland at No. 1 Immanuel
No. 12 Kingsburg at No. 4 Bishop
No. 11 Central Valley Christian at No. 3 Kerman
No. 10 Bakersfield Christian at No. 2 Madera South
DIVISION V
No. 8 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 69, No. 9 Sierra 47
No. 5 Strathmore 58, No. 12 Wonderful College Prep Academy 57
No. 4 Dos Palos 50, No. 13 Parlier 35
No. 3 Farmerville 82, No. 14 Alpaugh 23
No. 11 Caruthers 62, No. 6 Laton 57
No. 7 Kern Valley-Lake Isabella 57, No. 10 Mendota 54
No. 2 Fresno Christian 68, No. 15 Avenal 44
Bye: California City
Friday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 1 California City
No. 5 Stratmore at No. 4 Dos Palos
No. 11 Caruthers at No. 3 Farmersville
No. 7 Kern Valley at No. 2 Fresno Christian
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
Thursday
Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Stockdale at No. 1 Clovis West
No. 5 Ridgeview at No. 4 Central
No. 6 Hanford at No. 3 Clovis North
No. 7 Buchanan at No. 2 Clovis
Tuesday’s game
Hanford 78, Liberty-Bakersfield 50
Liberty
13
7
14
16
—
50
Hanford
9
26
23
20
—
78
L (11-12): Kristen Evertte 2, Alexis Love 8, Kiah Kolfeld-Stout 13, Celine Garcia 3, Lanie Jackson 9, Haley Lopez 4, Calise O’Rourke 2, Stephanie Elizondo 2, Rose Monet Little 4, Perla Almaguer 3.
H (21-8): Janelle Sumilong 18, Sapphire Jones 15, Kylie Strickland 12, Naykimra Wright 3, Nyomi Solis 2, Tyanna Perez-Glass 10, Kate McClard 18.
DIVISION II
Thursday
Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Selma at No. 4 Redwood
No. 6 Yosemite at No. 3 Monache
No. 10 Tehachapi at No. 2 Bakersfield
No. 8 Shafter-Bakersfield at No. 1 Independence
DIVISION III
Thursday
Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
No. 8 McLane at No. 1 Mission Oak
No. 5 Sanger at No. 4 Arvin
No. 10 Tulare at No. 2 Madera
No. 11 Frontier-Bakersfield at No. 3 Golden Valley-Bakersfield
DIVISION IV
Thursday
Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Porterville at No. 1 Sierra Pacific
No. 6 McFarland at No. 3 Kerman
No. 7 Orosi at No. 2 Strathmore
No. 5 Madera South/No. 12 Washington at No. 4 Immanuel
DIVISION V
Thursday
Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 1 Memorial
No. 5 Fowler at No. 4 Kern Valley
No. 6 Kennedy at No. 3 Caruthers
No. 7 Firebaugh at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
Roosevelt 10, Corcoran 5
Corcoran (0-1)
000
320
0
—
5
3
0
Roosevelt (1-0)
113
230
x
—
10
11
2
WP: Destiny Luis (15Ks). LP: Velisity Barajas. C, Alize Garcia 2-4. R, Makayla Lewis 2-3, 2B; D. Luis 4-4; Andrea Ramirez 3-3; Victoria Brajas 2B.
Edison 13, Mt. Whitney 3
Mt. Whitney (0-1)
003
003
—
3
4
2
Edison (1-0)
533
02x
—
13
12
1
WP: Mackenzie Soper. LP: M. Huff. MW, A. Sanez 3-R HR. E, Kristen Arias 2-3, 2-R HR, 3RBI; Kayla Bowen 4-4, 2B, 4RBI; Desiree Reyes 2B, 3R; Bella Magana 3R.
BOYS TENNIS
NONLEAGUE
Clovis North 9, Sunnyside 0
No. 1 singles: Michael Fourchy d. Coobley Yang, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Michael Fourchy/Derek Yao d. Yang/Bjarne Nass, 6-0, 6-0. Record: Clovis North 1-0.
