February 22, 2017 5:25 PM

Thiem into quarters in Rio; favorite with Nishikori out

The Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO

Second-seeded Dominic Thiem reached the quarterfinals of the Rio Open with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Dusan Lajovic.

Thiem is now the clear favorite to win his eighth ATP singles title after top-seeded Kei Nishikori was beaten in the first round by Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci.

Thiem faces a quarterfinal against Diego Schwartzman, who advanced Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (1) win over fellow Argentine Federico Delbonis

No. 5 Albert Ramos-Vinolas defeated Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-3 to secure a quarterfinal spot. He will face Nicolas Kicker, who defeated Arthur De Greef 6-3, 6-3.

