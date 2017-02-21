Sports

February 21, 2017 12:17 PM

JC basketball playoffs: Fresno City men, women host weekend games

The Fresno Bee

Both Fresno City College basketball teams will host playoff games this weekend, with the Rams women on a course for another meeting with College of the Sequoias.

The Fresno City women (23-7) are the No. 7 seed in the Northern California bracket and will play No. 10 American River (18-10) on Friday, time to be determined. The Rams men (23-6), champions of the Central Valley Conference, are the No. 4 seed and play No. 13 American River (15-10) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

No. 14 Merced (17-10), the only other CVC team in the men’s playoffs, plays at No. 3 Yuba (26-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Sequoias women, who went 12-0 in the CVC including two victories over Fresno City, are the No. 2 seed and play Saturday against the Sacramento-Gavilan winner. The potential round three of Sequoias vs. Fresno City would be March 4.

Two other CVC women’s teams are in the playoffs and meet in a Wednesday play-in game: No. 17 Merced (14-15) at No. 16 Reedley (14-11). It’s the first time four CVC teams have made the women’s playoffs.

